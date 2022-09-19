AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is involved in an early morning shooting that left a man dead. Police have named, Keyon Black, age 23, as the person responsible for killing a 32-year-old Auburn man in the 1200 block of S College Street on Sept. 19, 2022.

Police said Black should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to S College Street in reference to a shooting. That is when they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso and lower extremity.

The victim was provided medical assistance but died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the investigation revealed that a suspect, identified as Black, entered the victim’s residence armed with a handgun and shot him. Police said the shooting was not a random act, Black and the victim were acquaintances.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Black on the charge of capital murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.