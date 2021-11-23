Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking

Alabama News

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In an Enterprise courtroom Monday afternoon, a man who previously was convicted of a felony charge, learned his fate.

In October, Andy Tinker was found guilty of first-degree human trafficking in the case of a woman who was placed in servitude by the defendant.

In trial testimony, defense witnesses said Tinker used the victim for sex, as well as for getting drugs and then re-selling them.

Following a pre-sentence investigation, Coffee and Pike County Circuit Judge, Jeff Kelley sentenced Andy Tinker to life in prison.

Prosecutors in the case had previously described the convicted defendant as a menace to society.

