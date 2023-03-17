JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder after changing his plea to guilty during his trial in February, according to court documents.

On September 14, 2019, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said that deputies were dispatched to a home on Poplar Street just after midnight. When they arrived, the Sheriff said they found Candus Bowes dead from a gunshot wound.

Jeremiah Adam Nix, 36, of Hollywood was arrested and charged with the murder of Bowes, who authorities said was Nix’s wife.

Jeremiah Nix (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

A grand jury indicted Nix during the winter term in 2019. Court documents show that his trial began on February 13 and originally, Nix had entered a not-guilty plea.

On February 15, according to court records, Nix changed his plea to guilty and entered a “blind plea” meaning there was no prior agreement reached between him and the state regarding a recommended sentence.

An order filed Thursday says that as a result of this plea, Nix has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and ordered to pay a $60,000 fine, $5,744 in restitution to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission, and $10,000 for a Crime Victim Compensation Assessment.

Nix was given 280 days of jail credit, according to the order.