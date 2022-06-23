MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after being found guilty of child porn crimes starting in 2018.

On Wednesday, Kevin Wayne Willett, 31, of Dothan, Alabama, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for the attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and attempted distribution of child pornography to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Willett originally pleaded guilty to the charges on March 7, 2022.

After his 17.5-year prison sentence, Willett will be on supervised release for five years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

On May 3, 2018, Willett, using an online dating site, communicated with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, according to his plea agreement and court documents. Willett was actually communicating with an undercover FBI agent pretending to be a minor.

During their conversations, Willett sent the agent an obscene image of an adult. Over the following days, Willet shared text messages with the undercover agent. In those messages, Willet indicated his intent to share lewd and sexual images where he then sent the agent an image containing child pornography, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

There is no parole in the federal system.