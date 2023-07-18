DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to transporting drugs through north Florida.

Curtis Tyron Vickers was sentenced after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Vickers was transporting approximately 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine through Calhoun County for distribution, and during a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a canine unit was deployed and found the methamphetamine, along with small baggies containing heroin and fentanyl, and a small amount of crack cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF), the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol were involved in the investigation.

Our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and serve a

critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our

communities. We will continue to support their efforts to investigate and vigorously prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida

Coody says Vickers is a career offender and had prior convictions for unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Vickers was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Vickers’ prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.