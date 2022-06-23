MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man is sentenced to over six years in prison following a federal gun and drug convictions.

On Wednesday, Willie Frank Harvis, 62, from Enterprise, Alabama, was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms, according to the US Middle District Attorney’s Office.

Following his prison sentence, Harvis will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

In late January 2019, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office suspected that Harvis was selling drugs from his Enterprise home. After receiving a search warrant, on February 1, 2019, law enforcement searched Harvis’ home and found crack cocaine along with eleven firearms, the US Attorney’s Office says.

Harvis has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.