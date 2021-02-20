Alabama man pleads in theft involving slain officer’s fund

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Federal prosecutors said an Alabama man has pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud after admitting to using someone else’s identity to raid a memorial fund for a slain officer.

Devonte Lemond Hammonds, of Birmingham, pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of access device fraud and wire fraud in connection with money he stole from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona says Hammonds used another person’s identity to open a bank account and transferred funds to the account from the memorial fund “for his own use.” Al.com reports Hammonds faces up to 40 years on both charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories