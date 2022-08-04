CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. He was sentenced to 240 months in the Alabama Department of Corrections and is awaiting transfer to their custody.

Chambers County investigators say Pike vanished from the area in 1985 after being arrested and let out on bond for the murder of Calvin Lee Irwin. According to investigators back on June 21st, 1985, Pike, 23-year-old Irwin, and a third man drove off in Pike’s vehicle in Opelika. Authorities allege Pike, and an accomplice decided to rob Irwin but ended up beating and shooting him to death. Irwin’s body was found on the side of the road leading to Pike, and his accomplice was arrested in the case.

Investigators say when Pike was released on bond, he vanished. Authorities have been searching for him for more than three decades.

Pike was taken into custody in Puerto Rico in 2019. The U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security service confirmed Pike, who was allegedly living under the assumed name of Stephen Williamson Varner was arrested on Passport Fraud Charges in Puerto Rico.