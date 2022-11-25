LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated on any new developments.