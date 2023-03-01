Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 65-year-old man is dead after being attacked by several dogs in the McDonald Chapel community of Birmingham Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joe Cleveland Scott was walking in the 5700 block of Iceland Avenue near Utica Place when he was attacked by several dogs around 6:49 a.m. Tuesday. By 7:08 a.m., Scott was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that several dogs were found around Scott when deputies arrived at the scene, requiring law enforcement to put them in cages while they investigated the area. Six dogs were safely trapped during the investigation so that police could work the area.

An autopsy confirmed Scott’s death was the result of several injuries he sustained during the dog attack.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Animal Control are investigating the case.