OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle.

The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver pulled over to the outside shoulder and was able to leave the vehicle, where he then opened the cattle trailer door to allow the cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The driver was not injured in the fire.

