BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The collision involved an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from Youngstown, Fla., another SUV driven by a 34-year-old Panama City woman, and a 31-year-old Dothan man driving a pickup truck with a trailer attached.

A press release from the BCSO describes the Dothan man falling asleep at the wheel of the pickup and having to take evasive action to avoid colliding with another stopped vehicle in the inside southbound lane of HWY 231. The truck avoided the stopped car and traveled through the intersection, where the Youngstown man’s SUV crashed head-on into the trailer, causing the trailer to detach and crash into the rear of the stopped Panama City female’s SUV.

As a result of the incident, nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled onto the northbound lanes of Highway 231. Traffic was directed to the northbound shoulder of County Road 390, which caused a delay in traffic.

No injuries were reported, and the identities of those involved have not been released.