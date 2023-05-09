CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman man has been indicted on dozens of child pornography charges from allegedly recording minors where he had worked.

Ethan Edward Richardson, 25, was arrested on Feb. 22 after allegedly recording a 4-year-old child in the bathroom of the Walmart store on Olive Street. However, a grand jury returned an indictment including 53 counts of child pornography, most allegedly taking place in the Walmart bathroom.

The indictment included charges involving 19 victims and included possession of obscene matter, production of obscene matter and aggravated criminal surveillance.

Richardson was previously released on Feb. 24 after posting $80,000 bond. Following the indictment, he appeared in court Monday, where he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victims, have no access to the internet or own a smart phone or device that could record video or take pictures.