WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A McIntosh man died Tuesday after the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and hit an embankment in Washington County, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Benjie A. Covington, 52, crashed his 2004 Harley Davidson at around 10:50 a.m. on John Johnston Road.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.