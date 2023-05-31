WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A McIntosh man died Tuesday after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a mailbox on Washington County 16 Monday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Zonnie H. Weaver, 64, was transported to the University Medical Hospital in Mobile where he died.

The crash happened roughly two miles west of McIntosh in Washington County.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.