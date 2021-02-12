Alabama man charged with rape, sexual abuse of child under 12

Unedited press release from ADPH

Mass vaccination clinics operated this week by selected hospitals in each of the eight public health districts throughout the state have reached large numbers of persons eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. The success of these clinics is a direct result of ongoing collaboration by a number of community partners including county emergency management agencies, public officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Through the efforts of many hardworking volunteers and healthcare providers, at least 105,000 to 110,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week have been administered in Alabama over the past three weeks. All the vaccine the state receives, both first and second doses, is being administered. Second doses for those vaccinated in this week's clinics will be given through the same process beginning 21 or 28 days from administration of the first doses, depending on the vaccine.

The Alabama Hospital Association provided these totals of vaccines given this week:AnnistonNortheast Alabama Regional Medical Center - 5,000BirminghamUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital - 12,139DothanSoutheast Health - 6,100HuntsvilleHuntsville Hospital - 12,000MobileUniversity of South Alabama Hospital - 8,300 (This clinic continues through Saturday.)Providence Hospital - 3,200Mobile Infirmary - 3,325Springhill Memorial Hospital - 7,500MontgomeryBaptist Medical Center - 8,000SelmaVaughan Regional Medical Center - 5,000TuscaloosaDCH Regional Medical Center - 5,889

Next week all sites will resume their normal clinics, but the additional vaccine supply for these mass clinics will not be available after this week. ADPH remains focused on providing vaccine to as many Alabamians as supply allows and ensuring a safe, effective vaccine experience for all recipients.