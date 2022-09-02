DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested this week after being charged with promoting prostitution.

Court records show Blake Mitchell Williams, 30, of Decatur, was indicted on the charge in May.

An indictment filed in the Circuit Court of Morgan County states Williams “did knowingly advance or profit” from the prostitution of a person under the age of 16.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday, August 31 and booked into the Morgan County Jail. He faces a $30,000 bond.