DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is behind bars this morning after a Dothan Police investigation alleges he was to blame for numerous sex crimes.

35-year-old Timothy David Lloyd was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with 56 total sexual abuse charges, all in the first degree.

31 of those charges are for sexual abuse, the other 25 are first degree sodomy.

His total bond has been set $1,965,000.

Details are limited due to the sensitive nature of the case.