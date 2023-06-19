ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after the Athens Police Department (APD) says he shot at his brother ‘several times.’

Theodore Gaines, 43 of Huntsville, was charged with attempted murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm on June 16.

APD says they were called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street around 11:00 a.m. on June 16, after Gaines pointed an AR-style pistol at his brother and threatened to kill him. Gaines was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. The weapon was taken into evidence by investigators.

Around 3:15 p.m. APD says officers were again called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street after Gaines reportedly pointed a pistol at his brother. While he was pointing the gun, Gaines’ brother attempted to grab the weapon, and several shots were fired.

Gaines left the weapon and the scene when officers arrived, according to APD.

Later that day, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Gaines was arrested by APD investigators and the Huntsville Police Department’s SWAT team.