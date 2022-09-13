ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Boaz man was arrested on attempted murder charges Sunday after deputies say he hit another man over the head with a baseball bat.

According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ray Oliver admitted to hitting the victim over the head with a baseball bat because he was “angry over an animal issue that he was accusing the victim of committing.” Deputies say that Oliver initially left the scene but was detained a short time later.

The victim was treated at Marshall Medical South before being transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Oliver is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.