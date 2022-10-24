LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was charged with attempted murder, burglary and aggravated animal cruelty after a series of crimes in the Lawrence County area.

On October 22 at 3:43 p.m., the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) sent deputies to a home on Highway 24 in the Mount Hope area after a vehicle was reportedly shot. Witnesses told investigators a man got out of a vehicle from the road, opened fire on the home and into the vehicle at the home before driving away.

The witness gave the deputies a description of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

LCSO says a vehicle matching the description was spotted around 5:15 p.m. in the Hillsboro area. Witnesses told investigators a man got out of the vehicle and went up to the home on County Road 374 and forced his way inside, causing damage to the property. The man allegedly stabbed and killed the homeowner’s dog.

The sheriff’s office said a neighbor spotted the man on the property and confronted him. The man reportedly threatened the neighbor’s life, got into the vehicle, and shot at the neighbor. Authorities said the neighbor was not hit during the gunfire.

The neighbor was able to follow the man while on the phone with LCSO on dispatch.

Moulton Police assisted deputies in stopping the suspect in the Langton area.

LCSO deputies arrested Todd Lee Hood, 30 of Russellville, and the woman who was driving the vehicle, Ashley Romans, 35 of Russellville.

Investigators say they found evidence in the vehicle that matched the incidents.

The sheriff’s office believes the victims were targeted by the couple. The first incident on Hwy 24 is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Ashley Romans. The second incident on County Road 374 is believed to be the home of the father and grandparents of Ashley Roman’s child.

Hood is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and aggravated animal cruelty.

Romans is charged with open container, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages, and illegally possessing a firearm.

Bail has not been set for either of the alleged suspects.