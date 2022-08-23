Kaleb Dillard seen in footage captured during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Courtesy FBI)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a man from Columbiana was arrested and charged with assaulting police officers during a breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the a press release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice, Kaleb Dillard is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Dillard, 26, was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Columbiana, the DOJ reports. Dillard is also charged with six misdemeanor offenses related to the Jan. 6 riot.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the DOJ stated.

According to court documents, Dillard illegally entered the Capitol Building through the East Rotunda doors. Once inside, he made physical contact with two officers from the U.S. Capitol Police. Videos and photos taken during the riot showed Dillard in the Capitol. In a text exchange quoted in the documents, Dillard confirmed a photo of him taken and shown on TV in the aftermath of the riot.

In the time since the insurrection, over 860 people have been arrested in nearly every state for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Dillard is expected to make an appearance in federal court Tuesday in the Northern District of Alabama.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama assisted in the case.