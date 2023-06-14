MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man has been arrested for kidnapping and assault in connection to an incident in May.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said its Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and patrol deputies executed two warrants at a home in the 500 block of New Center Road on Tuesday.

In the home, the sheriff’s office said investigators and deputies arrested Christopher Lee Ward, 51, of Hartselle.

Christopher Lee Ward (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Ward is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. MCSO said these charges stem from an incident that occurred in May.

Ward is being held in the Morgan County Jail with no bond, but authorities say additional charges are possible.