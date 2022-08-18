MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A New Hope man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals for illegally possessing 18 firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

46-year-old Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, of New Hope, was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hollingsworth has a felony conviction for second-degree receiving stolen property in Madison County in 1993, according to the indictment.

New Hope Police Sgt. Tim Garrett told News 19 that Hollingsworth, who New Hope Police was searching for for over a year, was captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday.

According to the indictment, on July 27, 2021, Hollingsworth unlawfully possessed 18 firearms, including:

2 Browning .22 caliber rifles

1 Taurus 9mm pistol

1 Winchester 12-gauge shotgun

3 Remington 12-gauge shotguns

2 Weatherby .30-06 caliber rifle

1 Fabico .22 caliber revolver

1 Heritage .22 caliber derringer

1 Glock 19 9mm pistol

1 Maverick 12-gauge shotgun

1 Browning 12-gauge shotgun

1 Burgo .22 caliber revolver

1 Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun

1 Taurus .45 caliber revolver

1 North American .22 caliber revolver

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents investigated the case. Hollingsworth was taken to the Morgan County Jail, bond has not been set.