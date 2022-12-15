HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of using a stun gun during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

According to newly released court documents, 36-year-old Bryan Shawn Smith was taken into custody by federal authorities. He now faces charges of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Bryan Shawn Smith (Federal Documents)

Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, is just the latest of more than a dozen Alabamians to be charged in connection to the Capitol breach, which happened during a joint session of Congress that had gathered to determine and count electoral votes regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Court documents say Smith wore an army green jacket, a camo baseball hat, and black sunglasses. That jacket was said to have an Army name tag bearing his last name.

According to the records, Smith can be seen on surveillance footage, “repeatedly yelling, impeding, and engaging in a group assault against law enforcement officers guarding the capitol.”

Smith’s involvement is said to have happened in the tunnel, at the narrow entrance on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Before that, documents allege that Smith was engaging with law enforcement officers outside the scaffolding.

Smith can be seen on body camera footage confronting officers at a barricade at 2:10 p.m., resisting one officer’s efforts to get him to leave.

Not long after the rioters breached security barricades, Smith allegedly held the door open and refused an officer’s commands to step away, according to the federal complaint.

Investigators reportedly looked over several YouTube videos, police body cam footage and surveillance footage where Smith and several others are accused of a violent assault against several law enforcement officers in the tunnel.

Around 2:53 p.m., investigators say surveillance cameras show Smith going into the tunnel, where he can be seen sparking a stun gun that he took out of his pocket. From there, documents state the stun gun was handed to another individual, then another and another.

Smith is said to have left the tunnel quickly after handing off the stun gun.

The federal complaint against Smith was filed in November but was unsealed just this week. He was arrested by federal officials in Huntsville on December 13.

Court records show Smith is set for a court hearing on December 20.