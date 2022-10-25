PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested last week after police say a child was found walking near a roadway unsupervised.

According to a social media post made by Priceville Police, a toddler was found walking near the roadway on Berry Road just before 12 p.m. on Friday, October 20. There were no parents or a guardian in the area, according to police.

Officials say the citizen who called 911 about the child near the road, cared for the toddler until law enforcement arrived.

An officer on the scene found the child’s grandmother, who left the child in the care of her brother, later identified as Timothy Randolph.

Police claim the child had been missing for more than an hour without Randolph’s knowledge. The child was found more than a half-mile away from the grandmother’s home.

Randolph was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked on a $1,000 bond.