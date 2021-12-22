Alabama man arrested after moonshine, meth, gun found in home

During a search, deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine, a still for making moonshine, and some of the liquor. (Photo courtesy Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

DUTTON, Ala. – A Dutton man has been arrested on multiple charges after his home was searched Tuesday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and the area’s narcotics unit, searched a home on County Road 51 in Dutton.

During the search, deputies found half a pound of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and a still for making moonshine, along with 2.5 gallons of the liquor.

Jason William Alfr Townson, 40, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges:

  • Trafficking dangerous drugs
  • Possession of a still
  • Possession of untaxed alcohloic beverages
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of methamphetamine

His bond was set at $30,800.

