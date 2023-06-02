OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A potentially volatile situation came to a peaceful resolution this week as Opelika officers apprehended a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence with several young children and live-streamed the incident on social media. The suspect is now facing kidnapping charges.

On Tuesday, May 30 Opelika officers met with a Department of Human Resources employee. The purpose of the meeting was for DHR to contact 41-year-old Vandy Wilson and his four children to develop a safety plan. This request stemmed from an incident the previous night when Opelika officers responded to the same residence due to an argument between Vandy and his wife. During the domestic dispute, the wife allegedly threatened to shoot Vandy in the presence of the police, leading to her arrest for Domestic Violence, Third Degree. Their four children, five-year-old triplets, and a one-year-old, were left in the care of Vandy.

Following the domestic dispute, DHR received a report indicating Vandy claimed he would harm anyone who tried to take his children. In response to this information, officers accompanied DHR to the residence on Toomer Street.

Upon arrival, officers allege Vandy commented there would be a “bloodbath” inside the house. He then forcefully closed and locked the door. During the barricade situation, Vandy took to Facebook and began live-streaming, making further threats. Among the threats he issued were statements such as “y’all are going to have to kill me if you want to take blood” and “I’m going to have to leave in a body bag.”

Efforts were made by crisis negotiators to establish communication by tossing a phone into the residence. During this attempt, it became apparent Vandy was unarmed and had distanced himself from the children. Taking advantage of this moment, officers took Vandy into custody without incident. The four children were safely escorted out of the residence.

The standoff lasted approximately 45 minutes, during which time nearby residences had to be evacuated.

Vandy is charged with Kidnapping First and remains in custody at the Lee County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond during an Aniah’s hearing.