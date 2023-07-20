BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Joppa, Alabama was arrested on Wednesday after police say he traveled to Marshall County to meet up with a child.

John Thomas Taylor III, 32, was charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.

While no information was immediately provided on the investigation, the Boaz Police Department said Taylor’s arrest was made possible with the help of the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Online jail records show Taylor is no longer in custody.