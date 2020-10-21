Alabama Lt. Gov. Ainsworth tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth on Wednesday released the following statement after he tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking every effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols.

His statement reads:

“After being notified this afternoon that a member of my Sunday school church group had acquired the coronavirus, I was tested out of an abundance of caution and received notice that the results proved positive. 

Because I follow social distancing rules and wear a mask both in church and in my daily interactions, the positive result shows that even those of us who are the most cautious can be at risk. 

State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has been informed about the results, and my office is taking the necessary steps.

Though no symptoms have yet appeared, I will quarantine for the appropriate period and seek follow-up tests to ensure the virus has run its course before resuming public activities.

I appreciate the words of support that have already begun to be extended and am thankful for the prayers that are being offered for my recovery.”

