MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed the wrong version of a bill earlier this month, but one of the bill sponsors says he expects it will be fixed before becoming law.

The legislature’s amended version of HB82 makes it manslaughter to deal fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs to someone who dies as a result of it — but that’s not the bill that was sent to Gov. Ivey.

She instead signed an earlier version of the bill that included any “controlled substance in violation of Section 13A-12-211,” which includes methamphetamines, cocaine, morphine and heroin.

House Clerk John Treadwell said in a phone call it was a technical error because of a new computer system that led to the wrong version being sent to the governor.

We asked the governor’s office if there are procedures in place to ensure the correct versions of bills are signed. Communications Director Gina Maiola says they give each bill a thorough review and called this issue unique. She deferred further questions to the legislature.

The bill is set to become law on Sept. 1, but bill sponsor Rep. Chris Pringle (R- Mobile) says lawmakers plan to pass the correct version during a special session expected in the next few weeks over the state’s congressional map.

Pringle says the end of the session can be hectic, and this was likely just a human error.

“Everybody’s just pushing, pushing to get their bills through at the last minute. And, you know, people make mistakes. We’ve had some problems with this computer system,” Pringle said.

Pringle says he doesn’t expect that adding this issue to a special session will add extra days to the session itself, which would cost taxpayers more money.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says the state would be unlikely to have a special session over one bill, so had the U.S. Supreme Court not ruled against the state’s congressional map — spurring an expected special session — this bill would likely become and stay law, at least until next session.

“I think it would have been a year wait on our fentanyl bill. I think that error would’ve caused a year delay, so the special session is going to be able to rectify that,” Flowers said.

Federal judges have a status conference scheduled for Friday that could lay out a timeline for when the congressional map needs to be redrawn.

Pringle says based on what comes of that meeting will determine when a special session may happen.