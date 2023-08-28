MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state of Alabama has the highest rate of young people who are neither in school nor employed at 18% of the estimated 492,021 Alabamians who are between 18 and 24 years of age, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The data was collected by a survey conducted by Cygnal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 21. The survey received 404 responses from young people both employed and unemployed. There were 245 employed respondents: 51% male and 49% female. Of the 159 unemployed respondents, 46% were male and 54% were female.

The study showed 79% of unemployed young people have graduated high school or earned a GED.

The primary reasons for unemployment are as follows: personal and family responsibilities (24%) with over a third of unemployed young people caring for family members, own illness or disability (about 24%) and lack of transportation (19%).