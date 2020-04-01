Alabama lawmakers suspend 2020 legislative session, will return in late April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have adjourned the 2020 legislative session until late April as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state neared 1,000. Lawmakers met briefly in Montgomery in order to approve the break until April 28. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said lawmakers will likely pass “bare bones” budgets when they return because of the economic uncertainty. A group of law professors and former law enforcement officials are urging Alabama to resume suspended parole hearings because of the risk of overcrowded prisons becoming incubators for the virus. The state has halted parole hearings until at least mid-April.
