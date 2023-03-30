ALABAMA (WHNT) — Former President Trump was indicted on criminal charges in New York on Thursday for his alleged role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The charges laid out in the indictment remain unclear as the indictment is sealed.

Alabama lawmakers began to weigh in shortly after the indictment was announced.

Congressman Dale W. Strong (AL-05) released the following statement in response to the indictment.

“After four years of liberal investigations designed to undermine a democratically elected Trump presidency, New York liberals are continuing the same playbook– trying to find anything to keep Trump out of office. This is nothing more than a political witch hunt and an abuse of office by the Manhattan District Attorney. We must not stand for the politicization of our nation’s justice system to influence elections,” said Rep. Strong.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) issued a statement reading, “Indicting a former President is an unprecedented step and it’s a threat to our democracy. Stop the witch hunt now.”

Congressman Barry Moore (AL-02) tweeted a certificate in support stating, “Welcome to the club, @realDonaldTrump. In honor of the fact that the Manhattan DA could indict a ham sandwich next, I will be handing them out tomorrow in Longworth 1504 at noon. All are welcome!”

This is a developing story.