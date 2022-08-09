MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The news Monday of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home has sparked reactions from Alabama lawmakers and legal experts.

Several Alabama lawmakers have condemned the raid on social media.

An FBI raid on a former president’s private residence is totally unprecedented. The American people need answers NOW! — Rep. Jerry Carl (@RepJerryCarl) August 9, 2022

Mar-a-Lago #FBI raid: Someone in BAD trouble:



Donald #Trump?



FBI agents?



Magistrate/judge who issued warrant?



Witness(es) who gave statement(s) on which warrant based?



Time will tell who criminal(s) are. This is SERIOUS, unprecedented conduct.https://t.co/tN6g8ydIwt — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) August 9, 2022

Every single American should be outraged. No perceived enemy of this lawless administration – whether a concerned parent deemed a “domestic terrorist,” a struggling taxpayer, or a political rival – is safe from the full force of the federal gov’t being used to persecute them. — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) August 9, 2022 Congressman Jerry Carl has denounced the action against a former president.

“I’m really confused why anyone would do that to any president. I don’t care whom the president is. I mean there is a respect that goes along with that office,” Carl said.

It is believed the warrant was served due to Trump’s failure to turn over presidential records and possibly housing them at the Florida residence. The Department of Justice also continues to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Trump’s position as president at the time.

Montgomery attorney Joe Reed with Joe Reed & Associates, LLC says the fact the search was conducted at the home of a former president has no impact on the legal process.

“It’s the same level. Because the target place is the residence of an ex-president, that doesn’t mean there’s more or less probable cause that goes into the warrant. It’s the same thing no matter who it is. So that’s just smoke and mirrors, it doesn’t mean anything,” Carl said.

Attorney Royce Wadsworth of Wadsworth Law Office, LLC, says this was shocking to see and he does think it may have been politically motivated.

“As far as I know, it’s unprecedented. To have a former president served with a search warrant, invade his house. This is just unprecedented,” Wadsworth said.

Wadsworth explains that a search warrant supported by probable cause would have been needed for this to happen. Ultimately, he and Reed expect that information will come out.

“It should come out. Because all of this is a matter of public record,” Wadsworth said.



“I think we will, the question is just when. And there’s no way to know that,” Reed said.

Other Alabama GOP officials have spoken out against the FBI search, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.