MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama House observed a moment of silence for the four people killed and 32 injured in Dadeville Saturday.

Rep. Ed Oliver, who is from Dadeville thanked first responders on the scene that night.

“It is a sad day for the state when something so senseless happens. Our hearts go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this attack. I ask you to continue to pray that healing and recovery for this community of Dadeville.”

The tragedy has prompted renewed calls for gun control from Democrats. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says Alabama has to do something.

“Unless we’re going to address the issues, thoughts and prayers are one thing and we certainly respect those that do that, but it requires action,” House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D- Huntsville) said.

Democrats held a press conference this week proposing changes they say aim to curb violence, including red flag laws and a ban on rifle sales to those under 21.

Daniels says while there are still many unknowns in this particular incident, the state needs to ensure guns are not in the wrong hands.

“We have to come together as a state. We have to pass a comprehensive plan that focuses on the preventative side, as well as addressing some of the loopholes that exist. That’s the only way, that’s the only path forward,” Daniels said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said in a statement:

“Violent criminals preying upon innocent citizens going about their daily lives is a decades-long problem that defies a simple solution.

Providing law enforcement and school systems the tools they need to prevent these tragedies and continuing improvements to Alabama’s mental health services are two essential pieces in solving this puzzle.“

The Alabama Law Enforcement agency has so far released limited details on the shooting. They say investigators are still processing evidence, including shell casings used in handguns.