BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At the end of President Donald Trump’s administration, a nationwide competition was held with Huntsville voted as the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.

On July 31, 2023, President Joe Biden announced the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command will remain in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Why have a nationwide competition if we’re going to disregard it?” Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers asked during the Congressional hearing Thursday.

At the congressional hearing, Alabama lawmakers and leaders with the U.S. Space Command shared their thoughts on President Biden’s decision to keep the command at its current location.

“There would be some operational risks associated with moving the provisional headquarters in Colorado to any other location,” Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said.

Leaders with the U.S. Space Command sided with President Biden’s decision, saying they don’t want to move as they have 1400 employees, and it can take years to relocate. A risk as the command prepares to compete with China in space.

“President Biden did not decide what he decided because of politics. He decided it because of the assessment that since you have the space command folks, people who are actually doing the job wanting to stay in Colorado that that was a balancing factor,” Washington D.C. Congressman Adam Smith said.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell argued that Huntsville offers more diversity and workforce opportunity.

“Alabama’s population is 20% African American. While Colorado’s is only 4 percent. This makes a difference when recruiting personnel,” Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell said.

Congressman Rogers stood firm on his opinion that it’s a political move by President Biden and defeats the purpose of the competition.

“I intend to make sure that no funds are authorized or expended to be spent in Colorado Springs for the building of the permanent headquarters,” Congressman Rogers said.