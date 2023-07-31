MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Carlee Russell is facing two misdemeanor charges following her fabricated kidnapping, each of which carries up to one year of jail time. One state lawmaker says that’s not enough.

Senator April Weaver (R- Brierfield) announced she plans to file a bill making it a felony to fake an abduction.

While the legislation hasn’t been filed yet, Weaver stated in a press release that it will include “strong prison sentences and mandatory restitution requirements for the full cost of resources expended by law enforcement agencies during a hoax abduction.”

Weaver said in a statement: “Individuals who concoct and carry out sham kidnappings and lead our law enforcement officers on wild goose chases must be given severe penalties for their deceptive actions.”

Hoover City Council President John Lyda says the council next week will vote on a resolution supporting legislation like Weaver is planning. He says this wasn’t a victimless crime.

“There are 96,000 victims and those are the taxpayers of the city of Hoover that not only sat on edge worried for our community but expended a tremendous amount of resources over the course of that week to chase down leads on something we now know was totally made up,” Lyda said.

Lyda says he supports changing the law to make false reporting of a felony, a felony and keeping false reporting of a misdemeanor, a misdemeanor.

Alabama Sheriffs Association Executive Director Jimmy Lambert says the current misdemeanor charges amount to a slap on the wrist when considering the resources spent by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“The amount of money and the efforts put in by all these agencies is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Lambert said.

Lambert says the Sheriff’s Association supports harsher penalties for lying about a felony to law enforcement.

“We applaud this, and we’re looking forward to working with the legislature to do what we need to do to enhance the penalties,” Lambert said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is assisting with prosecuting the case. He also supports changes in law related to Russell’s charges.

“There’s no doubt that we can modify our law, take into specific circumstances in which the typical lying to law enforcement really isn’t the appropriate charge, that we need to elevate it,” Marshall said.

Sen. Weaver says she plans to prefile this bill in the coming weeks. The next legislative session when it would be considered begins Feb. 6, 2024.