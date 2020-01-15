Alabama lawmaker proposes amendment that was inspired by Aniah Blanchard to revoke bond for violent offenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama lawmaker wants to propose a constitutional amendment to reform the state’s bail system.
State Senator Cam Ward of Alabaster wants to make bond revocation mandatory. It would deny a bond to someone who is arrested for some of the most violent crimes. Ward said this bill comes after learning the details in the Aniah Blanchard case.
Sen. Cam Ward (R) Alabaster “No bond for people who have been an arrest for certain crimes: murder, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse, sexual torture or human trafficking”
Ward says he plans to file his bill when lawmakers go into session next month.
