Alabama lawmaker proposes amendment that was inspired by Aniah Blanchard to revoke bond for violent offenses

Alabama News

by: Ariel Cochran

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama lawmaker wants to propose a constitutional amendment to reform the state’s bail system.

State Senator Cam Ward of Alabaster wants to make bond revocation mandatory. It would deny a bond to someone who is arrested for some of the most violent crimes.  Ward said this bill comes after learning the details in the Aniah Blanchard case. 

Sen. Cam Ward (R) Alabaster “No bond for people who have been an arrest for certain crimes: murder, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse, sexual torture or human trafficking”

Ward says he plans to file his bill when lawmakers go into session next month.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories