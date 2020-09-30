Alabama K9 retires following cancer diagnosis

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A K9 with the Muscle Shoals Police Department is retiring following a cancer diagnosis.

The department made the announcement Wednesday. They said K9 Kato was diagnosed with Leukemia and has been retired from service.

The department says they are saddened.

They ask that the community keep K9 Kato and his handler, Officer Davis, in their thoughts and prayers.

