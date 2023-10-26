TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, one of the two men charged with capital murder in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, will not be granted immunity in the case, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Miles’ defense sought pretrial immunity in the case on grounds of self-defense. According to court documents, Tuscaloosa Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet denied the motion based on evidence presented during the hearings on Aug. 21 and 22 and Sept. 29.

Surveillance and dash camera footage, a 911 call recording, data taken from cell phones and body camera video from a police officer were all received as evidence at the hearing, as well as testimony from three eyewitnesses.

Pruet’s 10-page ruling highlighted instances in which Miles’ defense failed to establish the defendant feared for his safety prior to the shooting, which would have caused him to act in self-defense.

“Even with the statute’s only requiring [Miles] to make his showing by a preponderance of the evidence, the evidence submitted at the hearing falls far short of that threshold,” the motion stated.

The next step in the case could be either a plea deal or a trial for Miles, who has pled not guilty.