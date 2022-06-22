MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America with Alabama ranked 43 out of the 50 states. Its neighbor states of Georgia and Mississippi ranked 24th and 28th, respectively.

According to a release, WalletHub used, “13 key indicators of patriotism to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride.” The release mentions the data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. The top three most “patriotic states” were Alaska, Montana and Virginia.

The two overarching categories in the 2022 study included: “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement” while there were 13 metrics factored with corresponding weights.

The four ‘Military Engagement’ categories and corresponding weights are the following (25 points):

Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2014 & 2019 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)

Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

The nine ‘Civil Engagement’ categories and corresponding weights are the following (75 points):

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

U.S. History/Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Alabama ranked 46th for the percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, while the state had the least amount of Peace Corps volunteers per capita in the United States. Alabama scored a 34.67 out of a 100-point scale with the 11th most military engagement while ranking 48th in civil engagement.

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National & Community Service, Peace Corps, United Health Foundation, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts and The Thomas B. Fordham Institute.