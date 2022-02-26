BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate serving life in prison for a 1985 double murder has died two days after he was found injured in his cell.

Victor Joseph Russo was discovered unresponsive Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County.

Al.com reports the coroner’s office said the 60-year-old man had blunt force trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital early Friday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the circumstances of how Russo sustained the injuries are unknown.

The state Department of Corrections is investigating.