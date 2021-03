MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama House of Representatives has passed the state’s 2022 General Fund Budget.

The budget passed by a vote of 101-1.

The $2.4 billion budget has an increase of funding of just over $78 million from last year’s budget. It includes a two percent (2%) raise for state employees.

The budget still must be approved by the Senate. If approved and signed into law, it will be the largest general fund budget in Alabama history.