MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama House Thursday passed a bill making it a felony to fill out another person’s absentee ballot, with exceptions.

Those who assist a voter who is blind, disabled or illiterate would not face legal consequences under the bill.

Supporters said it’s intended to prevent voter fraud. Democrats filibustered the bill for about two hours, raising concerns it will disenfranchise voters who need help filling out or obtaining that ballot.

“It’s going to create another pipeline,” House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) said. “It’ll be the voting to prison pipeline is basically what this is going to end up creating because it’s a felony. This is something I think is unfortunate.”

The bill passed on party lines 76 to 28 with one abstention. It now heads to a Senate committee.