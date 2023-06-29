MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in the college admissions process Thursday.

Alabama’s Commission on Higher Education says no state institutions actually use race for admissions decisions, so the case’s ruling won’t have an impact on that.

However, Executive Director Jim Purcell says it could affect academic programs that target minority applicants for career fields they may be underrepresented in.

“So the question is whether these restrictions will eventually lead toward restrictions on aid once somebody is admitted,” Purcell said. “Right now it looks like it’s fairly defined just based on admissions, but it is about the admission into a program, if there’s particular slots set aside within a major whether or not that’s going to be included or not.”

Faulkner Law Professor Andy Olree says under the ruling, colleges can consider other factors when accepting students, including legacy status, which benefits white applicants much more.

“The court opinion today naming that the upshot is that if colleges and universities really want to continue having the racial mix, they may need to discontinue such strong use of particularly legacy admissions policies or preferences,” Olree said.

University of Alabama School of Law Professor Bryan Fair says until policymakers make changes, the immediate impact could be a less racially diverse student body.

“What we’ve seen historically is that when the court constrains the use of race as a positive variable, there has been a decline in the enrollment of historically underrepresented minorities,” Fair said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement celebrating the ruling, saying it does away with “governmentally imposed discrimination.” He joined 19 other states in a brief supporting the challengers in the case.