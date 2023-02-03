GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry

the label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms.

15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school.

This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’.

Crews caught the attention of music executives after receiving praise in several national recording competitions.

‘Phone in Heaven’ will appear on just about all social platforms where people get their music like Spotify, YouTube, and Pandora.

Wright says “Everybody behind me, supporting me. Mr. Shane Owens has been a real number-one supporter. My family, the people at Paradigm music they’ve been great,”

Crews’ mother, Tonya Wright, says “He has done so well in a number of national competitions and his success is really springboarding and it’s a blessing for him as well as the family. We are a country, we are a small town. We appreciate our community, we appreciate our family and friends. And like crews said the school here, everyone has been such a huge encouragement,”

Wright says “It’s all been on me at one time and been a blessing.”

In addition to his musical talents, Crews is also an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and performing in rodeo competitions.