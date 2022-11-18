ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331.

George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of DeFuniak Springs, Florida — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Zoya Turner and Shemonaev were both passengers in George Turner’s car.

George Turner was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus that collided head-on with a 2017 Lexus RX 350 being driven by William J. Canary Jr., 70, of Montgomery.

Canary was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

There is no further information available at this time.