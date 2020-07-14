Alabama has high energy costs for consumers

Alabama News

Alabamians second in electricity consumption

Alabama is the ninth most expensive state for energy costs, according to a new survey.

With COVID-19 keeping people indoors more than usual and driving up residential electric bills, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s most and least energy-expensive states. WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia looking at residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Alabama’s average monthly energy bill is $301. The state was second in electricity consumption per consumer, possible due to the hot weather, and eighth in motor fuel consumption per driver. Despite Alabama’s off shore natural gas fields, the state has the eighth most expensive natural gas. The price of electricity is 27th.

