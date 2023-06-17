MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama saw the ninth-largest decrease in unemployment across the United States between May 2022 and May 2023, according to rankings from WalletHub.

The state added more than 6,000 jobs in the past year, the study said, resulting in an 11.10% decrease in the number of unemployed people in Alabama.

Alabama’s 2.2% unemployment rate in May 2023 was the sixth lowest in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only South Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Vermont had lower unemployment rates last month.

The country added 339,000 jobs in May 2023, according to WalletHub. The current national unemployment rate is 3.7%.